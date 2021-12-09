Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No big changes to coronavirus rules planned this week, Welsh Government reveals

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 2.43pm
First Minister Mark Drakeford (Gareth Fuller/PA)
First Minister Mark Drakeford (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Welsh Government has revealed it has no plans to significantly increase coronavirus restrictions this week after claims the First Minister called for a full lockdown during a private telephone call with UK Government minister Michael Gove and other leaders.

Political blog Guido Fawkes has claimed Mark Drakeford demanded a complete lockdown between Christmas and the New Year in a phone call on Wednesday night with Mr Gove and the Scottish and Northern Irish first ministers.

The site said a government source claiming to be privy to the discussion had accused Mr Drakeford of making “Ebenezer Scrooge look like Santa Clause”.

Government officials said they would not comment on leaked reports from confidential discussions.

But a spokesperson said: “While there is increasing concern about the omicron variant, we do not anticipate making significant changes to the existing regulations at the moment.”

The claims were published on Thursday, a day before the Government’s three-week review of coronavirus regulations.

Mr Drakeford has said this week he expects a “formidable wave” of Omicron cases to hit the country.

Health minister Eluned Morgan told journalists on Tuesday that cases were expected to reach their peak by the end of January.

There are currently nine confirmed cases of Omicron in Wales.

Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that England would be moving into Plan B, with people being asked to work from home again and wear face masks in public indoor venues.

The Prime Minister also said Covid passes will also be needed to get into nightclubs and large venues from next week.

The new rules are in line with the current regulations in Wales.

