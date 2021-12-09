Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MP tells of ‘transactional’ experience with Probation after daughter’s death

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 2.59pm Updated: December 9 2021, 3.01pm
Peter Dowd has described his experience with the Probation Service (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament via PA)
Labour’s Peter Dowd has told MPs about the death of his daughter and how his experience with the Probation Service was a “transactional process” with “no guarantee that we would be listened to”.

On Thursday, the justice minister, Tom Pursglove, set out in the Commons what he described as a plan for a “world-class service” to “give victims the justice they deserve”, adding: “I want to guarantee that victims are at the very heart of the criminal justice system rather than feeling peripheral to the process.”

Under the Government plans, prosecutors will be told to meet victims to understand how a crime has affected them before making charging decisions in cases.

The “explicit requirement” could apply to certain crimes under a Victims’ Law for England and Wales, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

The Ministry of Justice has put forward proposals for prosecutors to meet victims before making charging decisions (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A consultation setting out the reforms was launched on Thursday as the Government published performance scorecards for criminal justice bodies for the first time.

Mr Dowd said he welcomed the statement from the minister, but hoped “we are able to deliver more justice for victims, because being a victim is for life”.

Mr Dowd then shared his personal experience with the Probation Service following the death of his daughter, claiming it was “transactional”.

The Labour MP insisted victims have the right to be heard even after the actual court process itself.

He said: “In my case, the person who was responsible for the death of my daughter in a hit-and-run accident was sentenced to prison, got a custodial sentence and of course is eligible for home detention curfew.

“So, it is not just about what happens before and after throughout that whole process. So, in this particular case, we got a phone call from the Probation Service about this home detention curfew process, but it was transactional. I am not criticising the people involved, I am not criticising the system per se, but it was a transactional process we got.

“No guarantee that we would be listened to as we were in relation to the victims’ statement, no guarantees that that would be taken into account at all. It was a very transactional process so I think it’s important that that is incorporated in this, that victims actually do have the right to be heard, the formal right to be heard even after the actual court process itself.”

Mr Pursglove said he was grateful to Mr Dowd for bringing his personal experience to the House, adding: “I can only imagine the impact that that whole experience has had on him and his family. It is truly heartbreaking. And I wonder if he might be willing to meet with me to discuss this in greater detail. But I think the point that I would make is that I would also expect the criminal justice agencies to be engaging with people (in an) incredibly sympathetic and understanding manner.”

