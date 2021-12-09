Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Permanent memorial planned for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 4.27pm
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was killed by his stepmother and father after being poisoned, beaten and abused for weeks (family handout/PA)
A permanent memorial is to be created for six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was killed by his stepmother and father.

A circle of six trees is to be planted in memory of the youngster near the house where he was poisoned, beaten, abused and murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin.

Tustin, 32, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years last Friday after fatally beating the defenceless youngster at her home in Cranmore Road, Solihull, in June last year, leaving him with an unsurvivable brain injury.

Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, was found guilty of his son’s manslaughter and jailed for 21 years.

There has been an outpouring of public grief about the abuse and murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, including a recent vigil outside the home where he was killed (Jacob King/PA)

Details of Arthur’s cruel abuse and treatment, including being poisoned with salt, emerged during the pair’s Coventry Crown Court trial and has caused widespread shock, revulsion and grief.

A public vigil was held on Sunday outside the house where he was fatally attacked, with residents planning another on Saturday.

Other tributes saw football fans holding a minute’s applause for Birmingham City FC fan Arthur at various fixtures around the country over last weekend.

A national review is now under way into contact the authorities had with Arthur, after social workers visited the boy at the family’s home two months before his death but found “no safeguarding concerns”.

In the House of Commons on Thursday, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said it is “not good enough” that authorities always say lessons will be learned from the cruel treatment of vulnerable children.

Tributes were paid to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes at football grounds around the country last weekend (PA)

He told MPs he found it “almost impossible” to read news stories about Arthur because it made him think of his own children.

He added: “I have got this in my notes today that I am meant to say that ‘lessons will be learned’, but that is what we always say and it is not good enough. We need to protect little children.”

Solihull Council said it is now planning a memorial after being approached with the idea by residents.

A council spokesperson said: “Following a request from a Shirley residents group regarding the creation of a permanent memorial area to remember Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, we are facilitating the installation of a circle of six 4ft trees, to be located in the centre of the green.”

