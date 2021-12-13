Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government to crack down on fraudulent Universal Credit claims with £510m fund

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 12.05am
The Department for Work and Pensions is to get £510 million to crack down on benefit fraudsters (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government plans to give a £510 million cash injection to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to help it crack down on fraudsters lying about their benefit claims.

Under plans announced on Monday, the Government will use the money to improve the Department’s capability and capacity to detect and prevent benefit fraud and catch fraudsters.

Around 2,000 trained specialists will review claims by carrying out property checks, following up on the earning declarations of self-employed claimants and cross-checking bank details.

Ministers hope the crackdown will recover more taxpayers’ money.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “Investing in measures to fight fraud protects honest taxpayers’ money and stops criminals funding their illicit activities off the back of our welfare system.

“We know the characteristics of a suspicious claim. This half-a-billion-pound cash injection is a clear message to fraudsters and criminal gangs: Anyone trying to con us will get caught out.”

Cabinet Meeting
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey (Aaron Chown/PA)

On a recent case in Stratford-upon-Avon, investigators from the DWP joined forces with West Midlands Police.

Operation Iggy was a sting on a woman who had made 14 Universal Credit claims for a total of £270,000 using false identity documents.

She was arrested and the false documents were found in her house. She was  sentenced to 30 months in prison. The DWP is now recovering the money.

According to the DWP, one tactic counter-fraud officials use to bring criminals to justice includes gathering intelligence from cases where fraudsters have used Photoshopped pictures in their attempt to verify their fraudulent benefit claim, making it easier for investigators to catch them.

Commenting on the images, one counter-fraud official said: “These images show some people will try anything to feather their nest, but these tactics won’t fly.

“While we obviously don’t need high-tech to know fraud is happening here, this activity reflects the contempt these would-be con artists have for the taxpayer.”

