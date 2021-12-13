Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Tory MP under fire for likening Covid health passes to ‘Nazi Germany’

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 5.05pm
Marcus Fysh was under fire over the remarks (Chris Radburn/PA)
Marcus Fysh was under fire over the remarks (Chris Radburn/PA)

Tory MP Marcus Fysh has been criticised for comparing the coronavirus health passes being introduced to limit the spread of Omicron to atrocities in Nazi Germany.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews called his remarks “completely unacceptable” and he was criticised by a fellow Conservative rebel who plans to oppose mandatory use of NHS Covid passes to large venues in a Commons vote on Tuesday.

Mr Fysh argued that the passes, which can be acquired by being fully vaccinated or receiving a negative lateral flow result, would be “segregating society based on an unacceptable thing”.

“We are not a ‘papers please’ society. This is not Nazi Germany,” the MP who has who has represented Yeovil since 2015 told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s the thin end of an authoritarian wedge and that’s why we will resist it.”

Despite his opposition to being a “papers please” society, Mr Fysh voted in September for the Government’s Elections Bill which will introduce photographic identification for voting.

Those plans have been widely-criticised as installing a barrier to the polls, particularly for the disabled and elderly, as well as people from black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.

Board of Deputies of British Jews president Marie van der Zyl said: “It is completely unacceptable to compare the proposed vaccine passports with Nazi Germany.

“We urge people, particularly those in positions of authority, to avoid these highly inappropriate comparisons.”

Conservative MP Christian Wakeford, who plans to vote against the Government alongside Mr Fysh, was also critical.

“Whilst I will be in the same lobby as Marcus, these types of comments are untrue, unhelpful, and truly deeply offensive to the Jewish community,” he said.

“Covid restrictions should never be compared to the darkest period in human history.”

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, who is Jewish, added: “When will we ever learn? Let’s hope 2022 is the year when we stop making flippant comparisons to the Nazis.”

Adam Wagner, a barrister who examines Covid regulations, urged MPs not to “inadvertently trivialise” the debate with “ridiculous comparisons”.

“It’s certainly not Nazi Germany, where there was state-sponsored mass murder, ghettos, torture, death camps and the literal dehumanisation and genocide of entire ethnic and other groups,” he added.

Boris Johnson is facing the threat of the biggest backbench revolt of his premiership when MPs vote on the use of what critics term “vaccine passports” on Tuesday.

Around 75 Tories have indicated they could rebel over their use, which with Labour support are expected to be introduced on Wednesday for indoor venues containing more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier