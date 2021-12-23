Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Nearly 16,000 children to be exposed to domestic abuse over Christmas – charity

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 6.45am
The Early Intervention Foundation is calling for urgent change after calculations suggested a rise in the number of children exposed to abuse (PA)
Nearly 16,000 children will be victims of domestic abuse over the Christmas fortnight alone, according to charity Early Intervention Foundation (EIF).

The not-for-profit, which advocates for effective early intervention to improve the lives of children and young people, said over the course of the past year nearly 260,000 children were identified as being vulnerable to abuse at home.

Of those, the foundation estimates that 3.2% are under-11 and 2.5% are between 11 and 17.

The charity’s chief executive Dr Jo Casebourne says this equates to 15,948 over the two-week festive period, which would be a rise from 15,006 the previous Christmas.

The estimated rise over the holiday period, coupled with the highly publicised murders of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson at the hands of their caregivers, have prompted advocates to beg for crucial change.

Dr Casebourne is calling for a national strategy on child vulnerability, supported by substantial, long-term investment in early intervention services to ensure children continue to be put “front and centre of future decisions about spending and services”.

She added that there had been a decline of 48% early intervention funding, “while money spent on later, costlier, and higher-intensity interventions — such as youth justice, looked after children’s services and safeguarding — increased by 34% to £7.6 billion”.

16-month-old Star Hobson who died from “utterly catastrophic” injuries at her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire in September 2020. Star’s mother, Frankie Smith, has been convicted at Bradford Crown Court of causing or allowing the toddler’s death, and her partner, Savannah Brockhill, has been found guilty of her murder.
Star Hobson died from injuries described as ‘utterly catastrophic’ at her home in West Yorkshire in 2020 (PA)

Dr Casebourne said: “Many children are in homes where there is problematic alcohol or drug misuse, or serious and continuing issues with parents’ mental health. Nearly 185,000 children were identified as children in need on account of parental drug or alcohol problems, and more than 157,000 owing to their parents’ poor mental health. These numbers are worryingly high.

“Beyond the immediate risks to their health and wellbeing, growing up facing a range of persistent adversities can have a huge, negative impact on a young person’s future. A person who has a parent who misuses drugs or alcohol is themselves more than two and a half times more likely to misuse drugs and alcohol in adolescence and adulthood.

“A child experiencing mental health problems when they’re young is two to three times less likely to achieve five good GCSEs. The use of physical punishment in early childhood is associated with conduct problems when children are older.

“And children who have experienced domestic abuse are significantly more likely to experience abuse in their own adult relationships, to misuse drugs or alcohol, and to have lower levels of wellbeing.”

