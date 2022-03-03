Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More migrants have arrived in Kent after crossing the English Channel.

Among the steady stream of people seen being brought ashore in Dover on Thursday were men and women wrapped in thick winter coats and blankets as well as a young girl wearing a leopard print-style jacket who was led to safety by an officer.

The arrivals continued later into the afternoon when more than 20 people who landed on Dungeness beach in a dinghy were met by officials.

The Home Office confirmed that UK authorities rescued or intercepted a total of 253 people on 10 boats on Thursday, while the French stopped 196 people on seven boats.

Crossings resumed this week amid calm seas after a period of bad weather prevented many from attempting the journey in recent weeks.

A woman is helped ashore by officials in Kent on Thursday. (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Since the start of the year, more than 1,500 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

This includes 230 people who arrived in the UK during several crossings on Tuesday.