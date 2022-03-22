Babies and young children carried to safety as migrant crossings continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Babies and young children carried to safety as migrant crossings continue

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 5.49pm Updated: March 22 2022, 11.35pm
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Tuesday March 22, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Babies wrapped in blankets were carried to safety as more people arrived in Kent after crossing the English Channel.

Several children, including some who appeared to be only a few weeks or months old and others who were too young to walk, were among the large numbers of people seen being brought ashore in Dover on Tuesday.

Crossings have continued this week amid warm weather and calm seas.

Babies were among those brought ashore in Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Home Office said UK authorities rescued or intercepted 394 people in 11 boats on Tuesday while French authorities stopped at least 10 boats carrying 467 people who were trying to reach the UK.

Authorities rescued or intercepted 213 people on six boats on Monday, the department said.

Since the start of the year, more than 2,800 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

That is more than three times the amount recorded this time last year.

On Tuesday last week 405 people made the crossing to the UK, in what is thought to have been the highest daily total so far in 2022.

