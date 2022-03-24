Channel crossings continue as more people arrive in Kent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Channel crossings continue as more people arrive in Kent

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 4.25pm
A group of people thought to be migrants are are guided up the beach after being brought in to Dungeness, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are are guided up the beach after being brought in to Dungeness, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Young children wrapped in blankets and wearing woolly hats were carried to safety as more people arrived in Kent after crossing the English Channel.

A large group of people, some seen carrying their belongings in plastic bags, were guided along Dungeness beach by officials on Thursday to be processed after being brought ashore.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A young child is carried ashore in Dungeness (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crossings have continued throughout the week amid warmer weather and calm seas, with 59 people arriving on Wednesday on three boats.

Some 405 people made the crossing to the UK on Tuesday last week, in what is thought to have been the highest daily total so far in 2022.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Some carried their belongings in plastic bags (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Since the start of the year, more than 3,200 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

That is more than three times the amount recorded this time last year.

