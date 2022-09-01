New water efficiency label under plans to protect supplies and cut energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

New water efficiency label under plans to protect supplies and cut energy bills

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 12.02am
The proposals are subject to a 12-week consultation (PA)
The proposals are subject to a 12-week consultation (PA)

Dishwashers, taps and washing machines could have to carry mandatory water efficiency labels under plans to protect supplies and cut energy bills.

The labels could save 1,200 million litres of water a day – the equivalent of 480 Olympic swimming pools, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

Based on 2019 prices, they could also save consumers £125 million on water bills and £147 million on energy bills over 10 years.

Water Minister Steve Double said: “Water is a precious resource. We want to support consumers so they can make savings without having to make significant changes to their daily lives.

“These plans will help people to make the right choices to save water and reduce their energy bills.”

The proposals, subject to a 12-week consultation, aim to introduce a separate water label from the existing energy label for display on toilets, urinals, kitchen sink taps, bathroom basin taps, non-electric shower outlet devices and shower assembly kits, dishwashers, washing machines and combination washer/dryers.

Hot water use is the second-largest use of energy in a home after space heating.

Installing a water-efficient showerhead could save an average household 3,762 litres of water and £17.44 off their combined utility bills per year, according to Defra’s figures.

A family of four could save 6,468 litres and about £30 off their combined energy and water bill each year.

In 2021 alone, energy efficiency labelling and minimum performance standards led to energy bill savings of £75 for the average dual-fuel household.

Ofwat chief executive David Black said: “This summer has highlighted the importance of water. Water labelling is a key tool, helping everybody make informed choices that can reduce their water use and bills.

“Managing water demand plays a role in tackling the pressures on our water system, alongside pushing water companies to reduce leakage and looking at new sources and water transfers to increase our future water supply. We support the proposals and look forward to seeing the outcome of this consultation.”

Christine McGourty, the chief executive of Water UK, which represents water companies, said: “The Government’s proposals on water efficiency labelling are a vital step forward in reducing the amount of water we all use, and will allow customers to make informed decisions as well as save money and energy.

“Alongside the work that water companies are already doing to tackle leakage from pipes and invest in infrastructure, cutting water use will help make our water supply more resilient to the existential challenges of climate change.”

The consultation launch follows a commitment from the Environment Secretary last year to introduce a mandatory efficiency label as part of wider plans to safeguard water supplies.

The package includes asking water companies to develop a consistent approach on fixing customer supply pipe leakage and developing greater water efficiency in new developments and through retrofits.

The National Framework for Water Resources aims to reduce personal water consumption to 110 litres per person per day by 2050, compared with the current average of 145 litres.

The proposals come after the driest July since 1935 across England, with monthly rainfall for the majority of river catchments exceptionally low for the time of year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from UK politics

Councillor Nadia El-Nakla wants a second Dundee City Council letter written to the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, condemning the UK government's policy of sending migrants to Rwanda.
Dundee councillor demands action as 'inhumane' UK Government Rwanda policy questioned
0
Liz Truss has refused to apologise to Nicola Sturgeon.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: If Liz Truss thinks she can ignore Nicola Sturgeon the Union might…
2
Liz Truss sparked anger among supporters of Nicola Sturgeon this week.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Liz Truss should try learning from Nicola Sturgeon - not ignoring her
0
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss - last two standing in the Conservative party leadership contest. Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Tory leadership contest might be good telly but I don't see anything…
1
Graham Phillips
'Pro-Kremlin’ Tayside YouTuber Graham Phillips added to UK sanctions list – and claims 'they…
2
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are expected to come to Perth in August
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to face off in Perth hustings
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are fighting to be the next prime minister
Rishi Sunak v Liz Truss: Every time leadership hopefuls took aim at their own…
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at Chequers last summer. Hollie Adams/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: We can get Boris Johnson out of Chequers - and the perks…
2
Pete Wishart wants to be the man in the middle for the Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.
SNP MP Pete Wishart bids to referee debate as Tory leadership race comes to…
Boris Johnson has answered his last PMQs. So what next? Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.
COURIER OPINION: Bye bye Boris, don't hurry back
0

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings