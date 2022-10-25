Sunak ally sent packing in Truss reshuffle returns to frontbench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

Sunak ally sent packing in Truss reshuffle returns to frontbench

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 4.25pm
Dominic Raab arriving in Downing Street, London after Rishi Sunak has been appointed as Prime Minister (James Manning/PA)
Dominic Raab arriving in Downing Street, London after Rishi Sunak has been appointed as Prime Minister (James Manning/PA)

Dominic Raab has been rewarded for his loyalty to Rishi Sunak with a return to frontline politics after he was sent packing as a high-profile casualty of Liz Truss’s cabinet reshuffle.

The 48-year-old who supported the new Prime Minister in both Tory leadership contests is back in the fray, in the roles of Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary he had previously held.

Ahead of his return to the backbenches only weeks ago, the MP for Esher and Walton since 2010 was believed to have said he thought he has a 50/50 chance of holding onto his constituency seat at the next election.

Now, he resumes the roles first handed to him by Boris Johnson as the Tories seek stability with their third leader in two months, he will be hoping things are looking up.

Mr Raab’s tenure heading up the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) followed his demotion from foreign secretary in September last year after widespread criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, marking a setback in his political ambitions.

He was on holiday in Crete in August 2021 as the Taliban swept across the country and was seen relaxing on a beach on the Greek island as members of the militant group entered Kabul, although he insisted he was in touch with officials and ministerial colleagues.

Mr Raab had designs on the Tory leadership in 2019, although he fell at the second hurdle and subsequently backed Mr Johnson.

When the then-Prime Minister was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in 2020, Mr Raab, as first secretary of state, found himself effectively leading the Government during some of the darkest days of the pandemic – a role later formalised with the title of deputy prime minister.

Cabinet meeting
Dominic Raab came under fire for being on holiday amid a crisis on his watch, with criminal barristers voting for an all-out strike as he was on leave (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He came under fire yet again this year for being on holiday amid a crisis on his watch, with criminal barristers voting for an all-out strike as he was on leave in Surrey with his family. Again, aides insisted he was in regular contact with MoJ officials.

During his almost 12-month stint at the department, Mr Raab decided to personally review requests to move high-risk offenders to open jails. He also called for a “fundamental overhaul” of the Parole Board, arguing the case for altering the process was “clear and made out” as he vowed to “enforce public safety”, after several prisoners were controversially freed despite an outcry.

However, his plans to shake up UK human rights laws were condemned by critics as a “systematic gutting of key legal protections”.

The Bill of Rights, previously described as a replacement to the Human Rights Act, would add a “healthy dose of common sense” and curtail “abuses” of the system, Mr Raab said.

Announcing a series of legal reforms which could pave the way for the first victims’ law in a bid to provide better support and increase the conviction rate, he promised to put the “needs and voices” of those hit by crime “firmly at the heart of the justice system”.

Mr Raab was removed from his post at a crucial time for the justice system, with high court case backlogs and ongoing industrial action by members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA).

CBA members subsequently voted to end the strike after accepting a Government pay offer.

He was replaced by Brandon Lewis, who urged striking lawyers to “carefully” consider a new Government pay offer as as he was formally sworn in as Lord Chancellor.

Mr Raab, a Karate black belt, was a Foreign Office lawyer before turning to politics.

He was previously known to play up his image as a Brexit hard man in an attempt to win support from the Tory right.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Dominic Raab lost his job as foreign secretary as Boris Johnson reshuffled his Cabinet last year (Jeff Gilbert/Daily Telegraph/PA)

In 2018, he quit his cabinet role as Brexit secretary in protest against Theresa May’s approach to the issue.

His political career suffered an early setback, with Mrs May taking particular offence at his description of some feminists as “obnoxious bigots” in a 2011 online article in which he attacked the “equality bandwagon” and said men were getting “a raw deal”.

During the 2019 leadership contest, he said he would “probably not” describe himself as a feminist although he was “all for working women making the very best of their potential”.

In 2020, at the height of Black Lives Matter protests, the married father-of-two suggested “taking the knee” was a symbol of subjugation which originated in TV drama Game Of Thrones, adding he only kneels for “the Queen and the missus when I asked her to marry me”.

He was challenged on his comments again in December last year when he appeared before the Joint Committee on Human Rights for the first time since becoming justice secretary.

In a frosty exchange, Mr Raab insisted he was an “ardent champion of equality” after then chairman Harriet Harman told him to “eat his words” for branding feminists “obnoxious bigots”.

The son of a Czech-born Jewish refugee who fled the Nazis in 1938, Mr Raab was brought up in Buckinghamshire and studied law at Oxford University before switching to Cambridge for his masters.

He competed in karate for 17 years, winning two British southern region titles, and making the UK squad.

Mr Raab also enjoyed boxing at university and says it has been “pretty good in terms of preparing me for other big moments”, although “nothing has ever wracked me with nerves quite the same way”.

The senior Tory denied claims, made by his former diary secretary in 2018, that he insisted on the same Pret A Manger lunch every day.

The “Dom Raab special” apparently consisted of a chicken Caesar and bacon baguette, superfruit pot and a vitamin volcano smoothie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from UK politics

Photo shows Rishi Sunak looking up as he steps out of a luxury car.
COURIER OPINION: Rishi Sunak's first job? Fixing the credibility crisis his Conservative Party has…
photo shows new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with well-wishers outside Conservative Campaign HQ.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy
2
Professor Sir John Curtice (left) and the next Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
EXCLUSIVE: Polling expert John Curtice says Tories could win fewer seats than SNP at…
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
8
Douglas Lumsden, who is participating in the Novavax trial, has raised concerns about people accessing their vaccination status.
North-east Tory MSP says 'anyone but Boris' for new prime minister
London, 28 November 2016. A guard in front of 10 Downing Street in London, the residence of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.; Shutterstock ID 534633223; purchase_order: ; job:
Tory leadership race: How will next prime minister be decided?
Photo shows Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson shaking hands.
COURIER OPINION: Give us a general election before the Tories give us something worse
2
To go with story by Alex Watson. Voice of the North leader column Picture shows; Liz Truss goes back into Downing Street after resigning. London, UK. Supplied by Xinhua/Shutterstock Date; 20/10/2022
TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads…
Prime Minister Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
A quitter not a fighter: Liz Truss steps down as Prime Minister after only…
Photo shows Dundee City Council leader John Alexander speaking into a microphone at a public event.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee council leader speaks for all of us demanding action on this…

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former…
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Dominic Raab arriving in Downing Street, London after Rishi Sunak has been appointed as Prime Minister (James Manning/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented