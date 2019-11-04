Former England midfielder Gareth Barry rejoins West Brom

Gareth Barry has signed a new contract with West Brom until the end of the season after overcoming a career-threatening knee injury.

The 38-year-old former England international had knee surgery in April and faced an uncertain future, with his contract with the Baggies coming to an end in the summer.

But after winning his fight for fitness, Barry – who has made a record 653 Premier League appearances – is back working with West Brom’s under-23 side before returning to the senior set-up.

“I’m obviously delighted it has all been sorted and I’m now focused on making whatever contribution I can to the team,” Barry said.

“I didn’t want to finish my career on an injury. I’ve known a few of my team-mates down the years who have had to do that – any player would want to finish on his own terms.

“But I was really enjoying my football before the injury last season and while there is still enjoyment and I can reach the levels I need to, I’m going to continue.”