Ross Sykes and Tariq Uwakwe ruled out for Accrington

Accrington will be without Ross Sykes and Tariq Uwakwe for their Sky Bet League One clash at home to Lincoln.

Defender Sykes and winger Uwakwe are both absent due to knee injuries as Stanley go in search of a fourth straight league win.

John Coleman’s side won 3-0 at Swindon on Tuesday and he will be able to call on Ryan Cassidy as the Republic of Ireland youngster returns from international duty.

Lewis Mansell, on loan from Partick Thistle, made his league debut off the bench in the Swindon victory and will be pushing for a start.

Lincoln beat Manchester City Under-21s on penalties in their Papa John’s Trophy clash but boss Michael Appleton will make a host of changes.

The Imps sit fifth in League One but have lost their last two league outings and Appleton does have a number of injury concerns.

The likes of Lewis Montsma (groin), Jamie Soule and Joe Walsh (both knee) are all expected to miss out.

Experienced midfielder Liam Bridcutt returned from a thigh problem to play just over an hour of the midweek cup tie and could retain his place in the team.