Swindon may switch up defence for showdown with Bristol Rovers

Swindon manager John Sheridan has decisions to make over his leaky defence for the local derby with Bristol Rovers at the County Ground.

Mathieu Baudry could come into the side to add experience to the back line after coming off the bench in midweek.

Jonathan Grounds may make way, but Tom Broadbent could also be drafted in if Sheridan opts to switch to three at the back as the Robins bid to shore up their defence – the worst in the Football League.

Midfielder Jordan Lyden, winger Diallang Jaiyesimi and striker Tyler Smith remain sidelined and are at least two weeks away from a return.

New Bristol Rovers manager Paul Tisdale will rely heavily on his coaching staff before naming his squad for Saturday’s game.

Tisdale was appointed on Thursday and held his first training session on Friday after promising all the players would start his tenure with a clean slate.

Goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola should be available again after missing the last two games while on international duty.

Tom Davies is a long-term absentee, having missed every game of the season so far with an ongoing knee issue.