Chuks Aneke strikes late to earn Charlton share of the spoils at Gillingham

Substitute Chuks Aneke extended Charlton’s unbeaten League One run to seven games as he rescued a point for Lee Bowyer’s side in a 1-1 draw with Gillingham.

Gills goalkeeper Jack Bonham nearly gifted the visitors an early opener when his poor clearance fell to Andrew Shinnie, but the midfielder narrowly missed the target with his effort from 25 yards.

Bonham made amends soon after by tipping Marcus Maddison’s curling free-kick onto the bar.

Vadaine Oliver was prevented from putting the hosts in front on the half-hour as Charlton goalkeeper Ben Amos produced a stunning reaction stop to deny the Gillingham forward.

The Addicks missed out on a half-time lead when Bonham produced another excellent save to keep out Conor Washington’s penalty six minutes before the break.

Washington’s miss came after the Charlton bench had to instruct Omar Bogle, who won the spot-kick after being fouled by Ryan Jackson, to hand the ball over to his team-mate.

Jordan Graham put the Gills ahead from the spot 17 minutes from time after referee Robert Lewis controversially ruled that substitute John Akinde had been bundled over by Chris Gunter.

However, Aneke denied Gillingham what would have been only their second league win in seven games when he capitalised on poor defending to fire past Bonham with eight minutes remaining.