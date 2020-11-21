Barnet slump to 10-man Woking

Woking kept up their Vanarama National League promotion push with a 4-1 win over Barnet despite playing with 10 men for an hour.

Kane Ferdinand opened the scoring for the Cardinals with a stunning volley from 20 yards in the eighth minute.

The hosts then doubled their lead nine minutes later when Jerome Binnom-Williams headed into his own net from Charlie Cooper’s corner.

Cooper’s game was to end early, though, when he was sent off for a second bookable offence on the half-hour mark.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Woking added to their lead in the 63rd minute with a superb Max Kretzschmar lob.

Woking put the result beyond any doubt when Dave Tarpey scored after 82 minutes, with Michael Petrasso’s 88th-minute penalty merely consolation for Barnet.