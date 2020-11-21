Late Jamie McDonald strike earns Altrincham win at Boreham Wood

Substitute Jamie McDonald scored a late winner as Altrincham beat Boreham Wood 1-0 in the National League.

Boreham Wood dominated the first half but were denied a penalty after Piero Mingoia appeared to be brought down in the box, while Sorba Thomas crashed a long-range effort against the crossbar.

Altrincham started more brightly in the second half, Josh Hancock drawing a sharp save from Nathan Ashmore, though Jamal Fyfield was denied on the line at the other end.

Ashmore kept Hancock out once more as Alty finished strongly, finally breaking through with four minutes to go when McDonald took advantage of a defensive mix-up to tap in after fellow sub Yusifu Ceesay’s shot was saved.