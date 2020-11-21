Danny Rowe scores the winner as Oldham end Exeter’s 13-match unbeaten run

Oldham ended Exeter’s 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions with a come-from-behind 2-1 win at St James Park in League Two.

Exeter started well, with Randell Williams firing straight at Ian Lawlor, before the midfielder opened the scoring in the 12th minute.

Jake Caprice delivered a superb cross that Matt Jay headed goalwards and Lawlor did superbly to keep the ball out. Unfortunately for him, it fell to Williams 15 yards out and he smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

However, Oldham levelled things up in the 21st minute as a neat move ended with the ball being worked along the 18-yard box to George Blackwood, who curled a fantastic shot beyond Jokull Andresson.

Oldham went 2-1 up in sensational style when Danny Rowe smashed an unstoppable free-kick from 30 yards that flew past Andresson and into the top corner in the 32nd minute.

Exeter laid siege to the Oldham goal after the interval, without ever really creating too much, but Latics looked a threat on the break with Rowe twice going close.

The striker then forced Andresson into a smart stop with another free-kick, but for all of Exeter’s dominance, they rarely troubled Oldham.