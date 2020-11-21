Brett Pitman goal gets John Sheridan off the mark as Swindon boss

Brett Pitman’s 75th-minute header earned John Sheridan his first win as Swindon manager as the Robins beat Bristol Rovers 1-0.

A tight affair was settled late on when Pitman guided in Matt Smith’s whipped free-kick from the left to give Swindon the local bragging rights.

Both sides had chances to win the game prior to the goal, but the advertising hoardings were bothered more than either goalkeeper.

Jack Payne had a trio of shots dragged wide of the post in the first half, while Brandon Hanlan and Sam Nicholson came close for Rovers, but Paul Tisdale’s side stepped it up a notch when they found themselves a goal down.

Chelsea loanee Luke McCormick had a powerful half-volley brilliantly saved by Kovar low to his right and, seconds later, Nicholson guided a header off the far post and wide.

Swindon almost got a second in the last five minutes, but Hallam Hope could only slice his shot high and wide after Pitman’s knock down.