Ben Tozer adds gloss to the scoreline late on as Cheltenham see off Walsall

Two goals at the start of the second half helped steer League Two high-fliers Cheltenham to victory over Walsall before Michael Duff’s side made it 3-0 a minute from time.

The opener came in the 50th minute when a huge throw from Robins skipper Ben Tozer was diverted into Walsall’s net by the head of Saddlers defender Dan Scarr.

Matty Blair thumped in the second eight minutes later, sending a ferocious drive into the top of the net after an Andy Williams effort had been blocked.

Tozer completed the scoring in the 89th minute, touching a Chris Hussey free-kick past Saddlers keeper Liam Roberts.

There had been little to choose between the sides in the opening half with both being denied by the woodwork.

Cheltenham were first to go close when, in the 22nd minute, Williams got on the end of a Hussey cross only to head against the foot of the post.

Then, three minutes before the interval, Walsall’s Jake Scrimshaw let fly with a volley that crashed off the underside of the bar before being cleared behind for a corner.