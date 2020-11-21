Fleetwood cruise to victory against Plymouth

Fleetwood put misfiring Plymouth to the sword with an impressive 5-1 victory at Highbury.

First-half goals from midfielders Sam Finley, Callum Camps and Wes Burns did the bulk of the damage, with defender Charlie Mulgrew also on target after the break.

Camps bagged his second of the game in the second half as the hosts stunned the Pilgrims, who made five substitutions before the break in line with new rules.

They also had substitute Niall Canavan sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on striker Ched Evans.

Substitute Luke Jephcott grabbed a consolation six minutes from time but the hosts were worthy winners.

Finley needed just four minutes to score his first goal for the club with a fine finish.

And three minutes later Camps deservedly doubled the home side’s advantage with a sweet left-foot strike.

But the fireworks were not finished and Burns scored his first goal since February 15 to effectively kill off a one-sided contest before the break.

Mulgrew’s bullet header from a Josh Morris cross put the contest out of reach and Camps’ eighth league goal of the season, and fourth in two games, cemented a superb home win.

Jephcott’s late goal had no bearing on the contest and Canavan’s sending-off capped a miserable afternoon on the Fylde Coast.