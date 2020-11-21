Late Aaron Wildig effort rescues Morecambe point at Scunthorpe

Aaron Wildig netted a last-gasp equaliser as Morecambe snatched a 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw at improving Scunthorpe.

The Iron had looked on course for a third-successive league victory after going ahead courtesy of a scrappy goal from centre-back Emmanuel Onariase 10 minutes from time, only for the Shrimps to hit back for a point at the death.

Although quick to get men behind the ball and soak up pressure, Morecambe had the better sights on goal in a scrappy first half in which neither side mustered an effort on target.

The second half followed a similar pattern until the Shrimps began to get on top following the introduction of substitute Cole Stockton just before the hour mark.

He fired high into the side netting with a turn and shot out of nothing and – not long after – set up Wildig, who curled a chance wide of the near post.

Just when Morecambe looked to be building up a head of steam, a Scunthorpe corner caused havoc in the visiting box and centre-back Onariase forced it the ball home.

But there was still time for the Shrimps to nick an equaliser when Wildig followed up to net the rebound after Iron goalkeeper Mark Howard had brilliantly kept out his initial effort.