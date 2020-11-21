Inverness see off Raith to climb up to fifth spot

Inverness climbed to fifth in the Scottish Championship as goals from James Keatings and Scott Allardice earned a 2-0 home win over Raith, where 300 home fans were allowed to attend the game.

Allardice and Miles Storey combined to set up the opening goal as Keatings swept the ball home to make it 1-0 to Inverness after 18 minutes.

Storey was denied a second for the hosts as the ball broke to him in the box but his close-range effort hit the bar before going behind.

Raith’s Manny Duku went closest for the visitors in the first half but saw his effort blocked for a corner.

Shane Sutherland had two good chances for Inverness early in the second half before Allardice made it 2-0 with 22 minutes remaining with a shot into the bottom corner.