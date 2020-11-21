Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury should have had three first-half penalties

Sam Ricketts claimed his Shrewsbury side should have been awarded three first-half penalties and Ipswich’s stoppage-time winner was offside following the 2-1 defeat at Portman Road.

Jack Lankester popped up with a header to earn the Tractor Boys victory and move them up to third in Sky Bet League One ahead of tough games against Hull (Tuesday) and Charlton (Saturday).

Shrewsbury defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell sliced into his own net in the 75th minute to level the game after Ollie Norburn had fired the Shrews in front from the penalty spot after four minutes.

Referee Tim Robinson turned away claims for two other spot-kicks, and Ricketts said: “We had three stone-wall penalties and got given one, simple as that.

“They were penalties, no questions asked. Ninety-eight per cent of the game was very good, the game plan was carried out, excellent.

“The two goals we gave away were very, very, very poor. You can’t give goals away like that, you can’t hide away from that.

“Their winning goal; I’d like to see if that was offside because I think it was.

“We had some other good opportunities to score that we didn’t take and we gave two goals away. I think Ipswich were very lucky to win the game.

“You can’t legislate for individual errors, no player means to make mistakes, but both goals are easily eradicated and we come out winning the game 1-0.

“I thought we looked a real team, a good unit, but we undid ourselves with two mistakes.”

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert was delighted with the victory.

He said: “All credit to the guys. We kept on knocking and knocking and got the rewards. They kept going and going.

“We had so much of the ball and that sometimes becomes tough, but you keep working on it and keep grinding it down.

“We deserved to win the game as we had so much of the ball.

“The guys have been absolutely brilliant for me and we are pleased at how they are playing with the ball. A lot of improvement, a lot of endeavour, everything I asked them to do.”