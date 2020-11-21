Phil Parkinson rues late equaliser as Sunderland are held at Doncaster

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson was left to bemoan a late equaliser by Doncaster after what he termed his side’s best performance for some time.

The Black Cats dominated the first half and carried a lead into the break courtesy of a stunning long-range strike from Grant Leadbitter.

And they looked to have shut Rovers out in the second half until Fejiri Okenabirhie hooked in from close range in added time.

Parkinson said: “It was cruel to concede with the last kick of the game. It was just one moment when we tried to win the ball on the edge of the box and it ended up in the back of the net.

“The first half was the best we have played for a long time. Some of our movement in wide areas was excellent.

“They came into it a bit in the second half to a certain degree but I still felt we were in control of the game. We did not get that second goal and should have taken three points, so I’m disappointed with that, but we have to take heart from the performance because we looked a lot better.”

Parkinson felt his side should have been awarded a penalty in the first half when Joe Wright bundled over Lynden Gooch.

He said: “I couldn’t believe how he did not give it. The refs have to get those decisions right and, even if the ref does not think so, the linesman should let him know it was a stonewall penalty.

“It proved costly, but really we were in a position where we should have seen the game through anyway.”

Darren Moore said Okenabirhie’s late equaliser meant more than any other goal so far this season as Doncaster got just rewards for not giving up.

Moore said: “They had spells in the game, we had spells in the game. We had chances to put them on the back foot.

“You’re talking about the small details that can unlock the game and I just thought at times we were lacking in them.

“You have to credit Sunderland. They set their stall out and they were a very tough rearguard to break down.

“That goal probably meant more because of the way they kept at it, the way they kept going. Sunderland are a good team and we knew it would be another tight game.

“To unpick them like that with Brad Halliday’s brilliant bit of skill was excellent.

“I was pleased with the players and I said they deserved it for the way that they kept at it.”