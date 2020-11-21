Derek Adams praises Morecambe’s never-say-die spirit after late Scunthorpe draw

Morecambe manager Derek Adams hailed his side’s never-say-die spirit as a stoppage-time equaliser kept their unbeaten run going thanks to a 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw at Scunthorpe.

The improving Iron looked to be heading to a third-successive league victory when Emmanuel Onariase put them in front 10 minutes from time, but the Shrimps hit back to make it six games without defeat in all competitions as Aaron Wildig fired in at the second attempt.

“The players keep on going. They’ve got a tremendous attitude to want to keep this unbeaten run going,” Adams said.

“We would have liked to have won our last few games because we’ve dominated in them, but there’s not too much to be disappointed about with the run that we’re on.

“I thought we played very well in spells, although it took us a while to get going today.

“We had a 15/20 minute spell in the second half where we had Scunthorpe where we wanted them, but we had to score in that time.

“We got into good areas out wide and in behind them and had some good set-plays as well.

“From my point of view, we’ve got to score first in a game because Scunthorpe scoring first allowed them to sit back in.”

Neither side mustered an effort on target in an opening 45 minutes which was keenly-contested, but produced little quality.

After the break, Morecambe had looked the likelier team to break the deadlock after forcing a decent spell of pressure, but when an 80th-minute corner caused panic in the visiting box, Onariase forced the ball home after a scramble.

There was still time though for the Shrimps to throw everything at their hosts and in the second of an eventual six minutes of stoppage time, Wildig lashed the ball past Mark Howard – after the keeper had saved an earlier effort – to secure a draw.

“I’m disappointed not to have won the game and with the way we conceded the goal,” Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox said.

“From our goal kick, the ball goes out of play and a minute later it’s in the back of our net. That shouldn’t happen.

“But I’m over the moon with seven points in the space of a week. The boys had a right good go. They were tired but they stuck in there and to be unbeaten in three is brilliant.

“We tried to play how we want to play, but we did look leggy. We didn’t have the spark or the fresh legs that we needed.

“When we got the goal, I wanted us to sit in and counter, but it didn’t work.

“At 1-0, we needed another goal, but I’m looking at the bigger picture and I’m pleased with the week we’ve had.”