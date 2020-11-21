Richie Wellens praises impressive Salford display

Salford boss Richie Wellens hailed an outstanding performance after his side thrashed Bradford 3-0 at The Peninsula Stadium for his first win in charge.

Luke Burgess was the star man as the 21-year-old marked his first league start with two goals in an energetic display following his recall from a loan spell with AFC Fylde.

Ian Henderson scored the other goal for the Ammies in between Burgess’ first-half brace.

Wellens said: “I’ve watched Luke for probably 10 days and he just finds little pockets on his left foot. He is a clever footballer coming in from the right on his left foot and driving forward.

“He has a hell of a lot of talent and if he applies himself in the right way, works on his physique because he is still a boy even though he is 21, then he can still improve.

“He is quick, is a good ball carrier and can go beyond this level if he really wants to push himself and develop his body. He is a really good footballer with the ball at his feet.”

Co-owner Ryan Giggs watched an impressive Salford display to win for the first time under Wellens following defeat at Bolton.

“The first 45 minutes compared to our performance against Bolton was like night and day, “ added Wellens.

“I’m really pleased with the reaction. We made no bones about it we were not happy with Friday at Bolton but sometimes it can happen for the better and you get one of your better performances in the first game after.

“The players this week trained really well and took on everything we told them because I went to watch Bradford last week and they are a threat. They will be there or thereabouts this season and have some good players for this level.

“But we could have scored more, we could have had eight or nine, and our counterattacks were really good and that was very exciting.

The first win for me as manager is a sigh of relief. Results are what it is all about, that is all people look at, not the details.”

Bantams boss Stuart McCall endured a miserable afternoon and said: “It was a game like a lot of ours recently where we give too many opportunities to sides and then have to work too hard.

“It is easy to make excuses now but we had five first team players out who would have played today, and were missing. Salford are a strong team so to come here with half your own team is a big ask.

They have good players there is no doubt about that. But we created opportunities and did not take them. They created opportunities and took them, especially when we hit the post in the first half, that might make it a different game but we are clutching.

“They were the better side and the result was fair there is no doubt about that.

“I think to lose a goal after seven minutes gives them a leg up as they have been struggling a little bit. But I think the third goal right on half time kills it, game over. “