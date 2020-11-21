Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray disappointed with draw at Luton

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray was “disappointed” to only leave Kenilworth Road with a point after drawing 1-1 against Luton.

Mowbray said: “We’re disappointed we didn’t get the three points. Respect to Luton, I think they stayed up last season by the skin of their teeth, they’re very well organised, they carry a threat, but ultimately we’re disappointed.

“After they scored, our intensity levels rose to the levels they should have been at, we got the goal back and really should have scored again.

“We had some great opportunities to score, some strange refereeing decision did not help our cause, but it’s another point in the bag and we move on.

“I’m pleased for him (Gallagher), he’s had a stop-start season so far. He’s been injured a fair bit. It’s been difficult to throw him straight back in, he’s had to wait his chance, it doesn’t do him any harm coming off the bench and scoring a goal.

“Sometimes it feels as the manager like you’re looking for things. It doesn’t matter, it’s finished now, the score’s 1-1 and it’s in the history books.”

Luton broke the deadlock after 69 minutes, Berry arriving on time to turn James Collins’ cross-shot in, but the lead lasted three minutes with Gallager converting from close range.

Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “It was a fair result in the end. I’m really pleased with the performance, especially the first 60 minutes, when I thought we were excellent.

“Once we got to grips with the game, I thought some of our play was really brave. Even though we won the final game of the season (against Blackburn) they were different, chalk and cheese games.

“It was such a competitive game, played at real pace, with real quality and I’m really proud of the team.

“I’m disappointed with the goal because it was a carbon copy of the second goal they scored here at the end of last season, and that’s the disappointing thing.

“But, apart from that, I’ve got a group here that’s giving me everything, a group that’s working hard and a group that’s growing.

“That’s the thing, because we’re not just happy to contain and to be sitting back. We’re evolving and I’ve seen real good signs again today of us evolving and I’m really proud of us.

“These are a free-scoring side, so for us to be competing and, at this point in time, above them in the league, shows we’re in a good place.”