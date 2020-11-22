FA looking into Darnell Fisher’s alleged grab of opponent’s genitals

Preston’s Darnell Fisher could face an investigation for appearing to grab the genitals of an opponent.

Camera footage seems to show the North End defender twice touching Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson in the groin area during Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship game at Deepdale.

The PA news agency understands the Football Association is aware of the alleged incident, which occurred as Preston prepared to defend a corner, and will look into it.

The governing body will decide on its course of action after receiving referee David Webb’s report.

Earlier this year, England rugby union international Joe Marler was banned for 10 weeks for a low grab on Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in a Six Nations match.

In Super League, St Helens’ Tommy Makinson was suspended for five matches in August for grabbing the testicles of Castleford’s Liam Watts.

Then last week Catalans Dragons forward Joel Tomkins was banned for eight matches after being found guilty of making “inappropriate contact” on the backside of Leeds full-back Richie Myler.

Preston won Saturday’s match 1-0 with a goal from Tom Barkhuizen after Wednesday, in new manager Tony Pulis’ first match in charge, had Josh Windass sent off.