5 things we learned following this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

Rangers moved 11 points clear following another significant weekend in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers thrashed an under-strength Aberdeen 4-0 after Celtic were held by Hibernian.

Here are five other things we learned following the weekend’s action.

Rangers go further clear but Alfredo Morelos is not happy

65' SUB: Double change from Rangers | 4-0 ➡️ ON: Jermain Defoe & Glen Kamara⬅️ OFF: Alfredo Morelos & Ryan Kent — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 22, 2020

The striker threw down his gloves in frustration after being taken off with his team four up against Aberdeen. Steven Gerrard admitted he could not work out his forward’s thinking but nothing could dampen the manager’s satisfaction after a convincing victory.

Gary Holt is reflecting long and hard

The Livingston manager admitted he would need to consider his own future after a 1-0 home defeat by St Mirren left his team in 10th place. Holt, while admitting his emotions were raw, questioned whether the players were growing tired of him and needed a new voice.

Ross County hit rock bottom

Manager Stuart Kettlewell admitted his side’s 3-1 defeat to 10-man Kilmarnock was among the worst results in his 12-year spell as player and coach in Dingwall. Killie had Stuart Findlay sent off in the ninth minute but went on to take control. Kettlewell admitted his team’s display “lacked spirit, lacked heart and was everything I was against in football”.

The SFA is under scrutiny

Aberdeen FC is highly disappointed to confirm that, upon returning from international duty with Scotland Under 21’s, a member of the first team squad yesterday tested positive for COVID-19. Full statement 👇 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) November 21, 2020

A number of Premiership bosses hit out over the governing body’s protocols after three Scotland Under-21 players tested positive for Covid-19 and a further eight were instructed to self-isolate. Aberdeen, Celtic, Motherwell, Livingston and Rangers were all affected by the outbreak and some clubs questioned the processes in place.

Celtic need to eradicate a ‘softness’

So declared Neil Lennon after his side fell two behind against Hibernian before salvaging a draw. Lennon questioned his team’s attitude and desire after Scott Brown gifted a penalty and Nir Bitton and Jeremie Frimpong watched Jamie Murphy net the rebound. The latter two soon stood off as Murphy set up Kevin Nisbet moments later.