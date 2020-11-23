Sporting weekend in pictures

Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
by Press Association
November 23 2020, 5.03am Updated: November 23 2020, 8.33am
Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski reacts (Molly Darlington/PA)

Daniil Medvedev claimed the biggest title of his career as he became the final winner of the Nitto ATP Finals at London’s O2 Arena.

The Russian extended his perfect record of not having lost a match all week as he rallied from a set down to beat Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-4.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defied their growing injury list to extend their unbeaten home run to a record 64 games with an impressive 3-0 win over Leicester, moving them level with leaders Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho’s side took top spot with a 2-0 win over Manchester City, dampening the mood for Pep Guardiola after he signed a new contract with the club on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of this weekend’s sporting highlights in pictures.

Nitto ATP Finals – Day Eight – The O2 Arena
Daniil Medvedev won the last ATP Finals to be played at London’s O2 Arena (John Walton/PA)
Liverpool v Leicester City – Premier League – Anfield
Roberto Firmino celebrates Liverpool’s third of the evening as they beat Leicester 3-0 (Peter Powell/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Giovani Lo Celso, centre, celebrates with his teammates after putting Tottenham 2-0 up (Clive Rose/PA)
England v Ireland – Autumn Nations Cup – Twickenham Stadium
Jonny May scored twice as England beat Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Wales v Georgia – Autumn Nations Cup – Parc y Scarlets
Wales ended a six-game losing streak with an 18-0 win over Georgia (David Davies/PA)
Sheffield United v West Ham United – Premier League – Bramall Lane
Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United slipped to an eighth defeat in nine as they were beaten by West Ham at Bramall Lane (Mike Egerton/PA)
St Helens v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – Play-Offs – Semi Final – Totally Wicked Stadium
St Helens beat Catalans Dragons to book a Grand Final place (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rangers v Aberdeen – Scottish Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Rangers beat Aberdeen 4-0 to move 11 points clear in the Scottish Premiership (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bristol City v Derby County – Sky Bet Championship – Ashton Gate
Wayne Rooney, part of the interim coaching quartet at Derby, played in their 1-0 defeat at Bristol City on Saturday (Simon Galloway/PA)
Haydock Races – November 21st
Bristol De Mai, ridden by Daryl Jacob, left Lostintranslation behind to win the Betfair Chase at Haydock (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bengals Washington Football
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered what appeared to be a season-ending injury in a defeat against Washington (Al Drago/AP)