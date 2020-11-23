David Dunn has Josh Kay available for Oldham clash

Wing-back Josh Kay is back in contention for Barrow as they prepare to face Oldham.

Kay missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Forest Green due to suspension but is available to face Harry Kewell’s men.

Boss David Dunn has a number of things to consider, with an FA Cup date against AFC Wimbledon coming up on Thursday, but captain Lewis Hardcastle (ankle) remains out.

Courtney Baker-Richardson (hip), Tom Beadling (groin) and James Jones (ankle) will also miss out for Barrow.

Oldham had a fantastic weekend, ending Exeter’s long unbeaten run with a 2-1 win at St James Park.

Defender Andrea Badan continues to recover from a hamstring injury, but Leeds loanee Alfie McCalmont should be available after international commitments.

Strikers Zak Dearnley and Conor McAleny have been sidelined through injury and are not expected to be involved.