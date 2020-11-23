Stevenage boss Alex Revell could ring changes again for Port Vale visit

Stevenage manager Alex Revell may reshuffle his pack once more when Port Vale visit the Lamex Stadium.

Revell made six changes on Saturday but came up short against Bolton as a 2-1 defeat meant Boro remain second from bottom in Sky Bet League Two.

Midfielder Elliot Osborne is set for a stint on the sidelines for an operation on what Revell described as a ‘wear-and-tear’ problem.

Forward Jack Aitchison remains sidelined by a long-term hamstring problem.

Tom Conlon is doubtful for Vale after the midfielder limped off in the 1-0 defeat at Newport with an Achilles injury.

Luke Joyce serves the last match of his three-game ban while Danny Whitehead looks set to miss out with a foot complaint.

Tom Pope missed the trip to Rodney Parade because he is isolating and the striker seems set to be absent again while winger David Amoo has a hamstring issue which may keep him sidelined on Tuesday evening.

Leon Legge was sent off at Newport and will miss out through suspension while fellow defender James Gibbons remains a long-term absentee after hamstring surgery.