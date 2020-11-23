Joe Ward doubtful for Plymouth clash

Joe Ward appears a major doubt for Peterborough’s Sky Bet League One home clash against Plymouth on Tuesday.

The winger suffered a knee injury during Posh’s 2-1 home defeat against Blackpool on Saturday and went off during the second half.

Defender Nathan Thompson (hamstring) and forward Ricky-Jade Jones (leg injury) are set to be absent as second-placed Peterborough look to get back to winning ways.

Manager Darren Ferguson has now seen his side suffer successive league reversals, with the Blackpool loss following a 2-0 defeat against Crewe.

Plymouth are back on the road for the second time in three days, and manager Ryan Lowe will be requiring an immediate response after a 5-1 drubbing at Fleetwood.

Lowe is likely to make changes, and there could be a start for George Cooper against his former club.

Argyle, meanwhile, will be without the services of Niall Canavan, who was sent off late in the Fleetwood game.

Canavan received a second yellow card and he is now suspended for the trip to Peterborough.