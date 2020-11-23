No fresh injury concerns for Luton ahead of Birmingham clash

Luton have no new problems as they prepare to host Birmingham.

James Bree is fit again and pushing for his first league start of the season after substitute appearances in the last two matches, following two months out with a knee problem.

Fellow defender Dan Potts could be included in the squad for the first time this season after finally overcoming foot and groin injuries, which have kept him out for four months.

The Hatters signed free agent Gabriel Osho last week following his release from Reading at the end of last season, but the defender is not expected to be included in manager Nathan Jones’ first-team plans at this stage.

Birmingham have players returning from injury ahead of the trip to Kenilworth Road.

Defenders Kristian Pedersen and Jake Clarke-Salter are both fit again, with Pedersen named among the substitutes against Coventry at the weekend.

Clarke-Salter, on loan from Chelsea, could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a calf problem.

Midfielder Adam Clayton and goalkeeper Zach Jeacock (both ankle) are sidelined, while Josh McEachran (knee) has returned to training but will not be considered.