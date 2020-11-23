Accrington set to lose Sean McConville for Crewe game following red card

Accrington look set to be without Sean McConville when they host Crewe.

The winger was sent off in the goalless draw with Lincoln at the weekend and faces a suspension. However, Stanley have appealed against the decision and hope to have McConville, who is working his way back to fitness after 10 months out with an Achilles injury, available.

Ross Sykes and Tariq Uwakwe remain out for the hosts due to knee injuries but Ryan Cassidy and Lewis Mansell could be pushing for starting places.

Stanley are unbeaten in four League One matches without conceding a goal.

Crewe will assess Mikael Mandron and Omar Beckles ahead of the trip.

Mandron missed Saturday’s defeat at Portsmouth with a tight hamstring. The French striker travelled to the south coast but was not risked at Fratton Park.

Centre-half Beckles was forced off at half-time in the 4-1 loss to Pompey after suffering a calf injury.

Olly Lancashire could be called up on to make his first league start of the season should Beckles miss out.