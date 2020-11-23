Alex Bruce announces retirement

Former Hull and Ipswich defender Alex Bruce has announced his retirement.

The 36-year-old, son of Newcastle manager Steve, revealed the news via social media on Monday.

“Unfortunately the day that every footballer dreads has come. The boots are being hung up and I am retiring from playing as of today,” Bruce tweeted.

“On the whole it has been an unbelievable 20 years since I left school at the age of 16 and I have had the privilege of playing for some great clubs. My time at Ipswich and Hull in particular hold very fond memories for me.

“I am going to miss playing as it is without doubt the greatest job in the world.

“I’d like to thank my family, team mate and coaches for all their support over the years and I now look forward to starting a new chapter.”

Bruce was part of the Hull team who reached the FA Cup final under his father in 2014 and won promotion to the Premier League with the Tigers.

He also played for Blackburn, Oldham, Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday, Tranmere, Ipswich, Leicester, Leeds, Huddersfield, Wigan, Bury and Kilmarnock.