Leam Richardson and Gregor Rioch take Wigan reins again for Pirates visit

Leam Richardson and Gregor Rioch remain in charge of Wigan as the Latics prepare to host Bristol Rovers.

The caretaker bosses will have an unchanged squad from the home defeat to Oxford on Saturday, when on-loan defender Curtis Tilt made his debut for the club.

Tilt’s continued availability is a timely boost for the Latics who are without Adam Long due to suspension after his red card in the FA Cup defeat to Chorley.

Forward Will Keane faces an additional period of time on the sidelines as Wigan look to halt an 11-game winless run in all competitions.

New Rovers boss Paul Tisdale will have more of an idea about the squad he has inherited having witnessed the defeat at Swindon on Saturday.

Tisdale was relying heavily on his coaching staff before naming his side at the weekend, having only been appointed on Thursday and holding his first training session on Friday.

Striker James Daly sat out the 1-0 derby loss to the Robins after suffering a head knock in midweek but he will hope for a swift return to action.

Tom Davies, Alex Rodman, Mark Little and Jonah Ayunga are battling their way back to fitness following lengthy injury lay-offs.