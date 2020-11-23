New boss Keith Hill makes Tranmere bow as in-form Rovers host Carlisle

Keith Hill takes charge of Tranmere for the first time in the wake of their 5-0 thrashing of Grimsby at the weekend.

Hill, who has succeeded Mike Jackson in the Prenton Park dugout, has signed a contract until the end of the season with a potential automatic extension.

He is expecting to be without defender Liam Ridehalgh who recently returned to training following a groin injury.

The game may also come too soon for midfielder Paul Lewis, while forward Stefan Payne (groin) remains a longer-term absentee.

Carlisle midfielder Dean Furman is expected to return to the Cumbrians’ squad after missing the 3-0 win at Crawley.

Furman returned from a gruelling international break in South Africa and boss Chris Beech opted to give him a few extra days to recover.

Rod McDonald is set to remain sidelined with a groin injury while Connor Malley is out for up to a month with a foot injury.

Otherwise Beech is not expected to have any more injury issues as his side bid to build on their impressive win on the south coast.