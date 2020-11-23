Richie Wellens could stick with winning Salford line-up for visit of Morecambe

Salford boss Richie Wellens could name an unchanged side for the League Two clash with Morecambe on Tuesday.

Wellens made four changes for the weekend game against Bradford and was rewarded with a dominant 3-0 win, with Luke Burgess scoring twice on his full EFL debut.

Fellow striker James Wilson is likely to miss out for a third match in succession after picking up a knock against Bolton on November 13.

The game is also set to come too soon for midfielders Darron Gibson and Richie Towell.

Alex Kenyon and Liam McAlinden could return for Morecambe, having been self-isolating.

The duo have missed their side’s last three games but can expect to be available for the short trip to Salford.

Liam Gibson and A-Jay Leitch-Smith (both hamstring) are set to miss out again.

Shrimpers boss Derek Adams made all five substitutions in his side’s 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe at the weekend, and could be tempted to make changes.