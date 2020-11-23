Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Sport

Hibs hoping to have Christian Doidge back for St Johnstone clash

by Press Association
November 23 2020, 3.53pm
Syndicate Post image
Christian Doidge could return for Hibernian against St Johnstone (PA)

Hibernian hope to have Christian Doidge back in their squad for Tuesday’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

The striker trained on Monday after missing the draw with Celtic with an ankle injury, and Hibs will assess any reaction.

Kyle Magennis (hamstring), Lewis Stevenson (ankle) and Scott Allan (illness) remain on the sidelines.

St Johnstone are set to be without Murray Davidson.

The midfielder was carried off on a stretcher against Motherwell on Saturday after landing heavily on his shoulder.

The Perth side otherwise have a full squad.

More from The Courier