Jonathan Grounds banned for Lincoln clash

Swindon will be without suspended defender Jonathan Grounds for their home game against Lincoln.

Grounds received his fifth league booking of the season in Saturday’s home win against Bristol Rovers and serves an automatic one-game ban.

Swindon boss John Sheridan could hand Tom Broadbent his first league start of the season in Grounds’ absence, while Jordan Stevens is also pushing for a recall to the starting line-up.

Diallang Jaiyesimi, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, and Jordan Lyden, sidelined since October due to a calf injury, have returned to training and will both be assessed.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton has reported no major new injury worries following Saturday’s goalless draw at Accrington.

Skipper Liam Bridcutt played the full 90 minutes after his recent recovery from a thigh problem and is hoping to resume.

Defender Lewis Montsma (groin) also returned to action and came through unscathed, while goalkeeper Ethan Ross (hip) will be monitored.

On-loan Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson is expected to return to the starting XI after stepping off the bench at the weekend.