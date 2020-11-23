England recall Anthony Watson and Luke Cowan-Dickie for Wales encounter

Bath back Anthony Watson and Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie have been recalled to the England squad ahead of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup clash against Wales.

Neither player has so far featured in the tournament, but Watson has overcome an ankle problem and Cowan-Dickie returned to action following minor knee surgery when Exeter beat Harlequins on Friday evening.

Squad update | 35 players have been called into camp to prepare for this Saturday's match against Wales. Both @anthonywatson_ and @1_Dickie return to the squad following injury. More details ⤵️#AutumnNationsCup #WALvENG — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 23, 2020

Northampton full-back George Furbank and Wasps fly-half Jacob Umaga, meanwhile, are both injured and not included in a 35-man group squad announced by the Rugby Football Union.

England are chasing a seventh successive victory, and need only a point against Wales to win Pool A and secure a Nations Cup final place – probably against France – on Saturday week.

Eddie Jones’ side beat Wales 33-30 when the countries last met in the Six Nations eight months ago.

Eddie Jones oversaw victory the last time his England side faced Wales (Adam Davy/PA)

But while Jones’ team have continued their winning ways since then, Wales have struggled.

Their victory over Georgia on Saturday ended a six-match losing run under head coach Wayne Pivac, yet Wales have only beaten England twice from the last eight attempts.