Stoke without James McClean for Norwich clash

Stoke will once again be without James McClean when Championship leaders Norwich visit the bet365 Stadium.

The winger is self-isolating following a positive test for Covid-19 while on Republic of Ireland duty recently.

Midfielder Jordan Thompson also missed the 4-3 home win over Huddersfield on Saturday with an ankle injury and will be monitored.

Former Norwich loanee Angus Gunn (ankle) and fellow goalkeeper Adam Davies (knee ligaments) remain sidelined.

Midfielders Todd Cantwell and Kenny McLean and striker Jordan Hugill will be missing after joining Norwich’s mounting injury list.

Cantwell and Hugill will be sidelined for around three weeks with hip and shoulder problems, with McLean out for at least six weeks with a damaged knee.

Striker Adam Idah (foot) and defender Bali Mumba (knee) were last week ruled out for 10 weeks and left-back Xavi Quintilla is still absent with a hip flexor issue.

Lukas Rupp is struggling with a tight hamstring, while fellow midfielder Kieran Dowell (ankle), defender Sam Byram (hamstring) and winger Onel Hernandez (adductor) are not expected to return until the new year.