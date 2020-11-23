Josh Koroma only doubt for Huddersfield ahead of Wycombe clash

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan has just one player struggling with injury ahead of the trip to Wycombe.

Josh Koroma has a “small issue” but Corberan says if he is available then the centre forward will travel with the team.

Full-back Pipa and midfielder Alex Pritchard are both available again after injury.

The Terriers will be hoping to bounce back after a 4-3 defeat at Stoke on Saturday and will again be without goalkeeper Ben Hamer, after a member of his household was advised to self-isolate.

A point against Brentford at the weekend was not enough to get Wycombe out of the relegation zone.

The game saw a return to the touchline for boss Gareth Ainsworth, who has recovered from an operation on a slipped disc in his back.

He will be hoping striker Uche Ikpeazu is ready to return.

The 25-year-old suffered an ankle injury while on international duty with Uganda.