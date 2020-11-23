Portsmouth’s Michael Jacobs remains out with knee injury ahead of Oxford clash

Portsmouth are hoping to have winger Michael Jacobs back within the next fortnight, but he will miss the Sky Bet League One fixture against Oxford on Tuesday.

Jacobs has been sidelined with a knee problem for around a month so far.

Left-back Lee Brown returned from four matches out with a hamstring injury as a second-half substitute in the 4-1 win over Crewe on Saturday, which took Pompey up to fourth.

Australian winger Ryan Williams is doubtful because of a hip problem, but no new injuries or suspensions were picked up at the weekend.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson has confirmed that striker Sam Winnall remains out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Crewe a week ago.

Cameron Brannagan (eye infection) and Jamie Hanson (ankle) are back in training ahead of the trip to the south coast, Robinson told the club’s website.

Robinson said: “Fratton Park is going to be one of the hardest away games of the season but we go there in a good place.

“Nights like this at Fratton Park are brilliant. The noise and the support. It’s one on the calendar you look forward to but on Tuesday night it won’t be the same, although our hunger to win the game has to be the same.”