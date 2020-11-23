Jack Ross urges Hibs not to dwell on disappointment of late Celtic comeback

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross feels his side will be ready to kick on physically and emotionally for Tuesday’s visit of St Johnstone despite their late blow against Celtic.

Hibs led by two goals with 11 minutes left against the champions but were forced to settle for a point after twice failing to clear their lines.

However, Ross has encouraged his players to gain confidence from their overall display.

“Once that immediate emotion of disappointment of conceding so late subsides, they do take a step back and appreciate the good things they did within the game,” he said.

“That’s not discounting the disappointment at not winning the game in the positive we found ourselves in. But we stressed the importance of them not dwelling on it.

“And, since they have been back in on Sunday and Monday, there is more evidence that they feel confident given how they played for large parts of the game.

“If we take the two games against the Old Firm at Easter Road in isolation, we have drawn both games 2-2. Because we come from behind against Rangers, there’s a different feeling after the game than Saturday.

“But you only earn one point in each of the games, the reward is exactly the same.

“There were large parts of the game which were encouraging for us, particularly when we look at the two performances and results against Celtic. To learn from the first one and then play well and take something from the second game shows there is improvement.”

Ross is also confident that his players will have the required energy levels to face a Saints team who have not lost in eight matches.

“Although we spent more time without the ball than with it, and sometimes that points to you having to do more work, we also looked quite compact,” he said. “So in some areas of the pitch we maybe did less running than normal.

“So it doesn’t always go hand in hand that the calibre of opposition will determine how hard you work in the game, there are different factors involved.

“But the emotional energy and concentration you use in those games is usually very high.

“But, as always, it’s just judging the players based on your naked eye first of all and feel for the group, and then seeing if it’s supported by what you get from your performance department as well.

“But for me the players over the last two days have been good. They look bright, they look lively. I think they are in a place just now where they look forward to each game.”