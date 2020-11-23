Nigel Clough set to be without George Maris again when Mansfield host Harrogate

George Maris is again set to be absent as Mansfield look to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches against Harrogate on Tuesday.

Midfielder Maris missed Friday’s 1-1 draw against Colchester due to bruised ribs and he is likely to be sidelined once more.

Defender Joe Riley will definitely miss the game as he remains a long-term injury absentee, having damaged anterior cruciate ligaments during pre-season training.

With no other fresh injury or suspension concerns from the Colchester match, Nigel Clough is set to name the same squad for Tuesday.

Manager Simon Weaver returns to the Harrogate dugout having missed two games following a positive coronavirus test, but he is set to be without defender Will Smith for up to 10 weeks.

Smith was cleared of any spinal injuries after landing awkwardly in the match against Tranmere on November 3, but a subsequent MRI scan showed he had sustained “significant” tendon damage to the top of his hamstring in the incident.

Head physiotherapist Rachel Davis said on Monday: “Will saw a consultant last week who has advised that surgery should not be needed but Will will be sidelined for eight-10 weeks.”

Smith is set to be Harrogate’s only absentee as they attempt to end a six-match winless run in League Two.