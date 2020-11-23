Southend defender Harry Lennon to undergo knee surgery

Southend’s Harry Lennon has been ruled out for a number of months after suffering a knee injury.

The centre-back will need surgery on the problem having struggled with it for weeks and will start by missing out against Forest Green.

Ashley Nathaniel-George, Emile Acquah and Kazaiah Sterling will all be unavailable due to coronavirus restrictions.

The outbreak forced the Shrimpers to postpone Saturday’s clash with Cambridge. Alan McCormack could return after a calf problem but Kyle Taylor is likely to miss out with a hamstring injury.

Forest Green could be without winger Scott Wagstaff.

The wideman has been sidelined for the last four matches after suffering a hamstring injury in their win against Leyton Orient.

Defender Jayden Richardson was left out of Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Barrow after completing a period of self isolation but is available.

Forward Aaron Collins is also pushing for recall after coming off the bench at the weekend.