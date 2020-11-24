Matty Godden remains sidelined as Coventry host Cardiff

Coventry will once again be without Matty Godden for the visit of Cardiff.

The striker has yet to fully recover from the foot injury he suffered against Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Wing-back Julien Dacosta will be out for another couple of weeks with his ankle problem.

Jodi Jones remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Cardiff are without Lee Tomlin after the striker underwent surgery.

Tomlin went under the knife during the international break in a bid to solve an ongoing groin problem.

Greg Cunningham is back in training as he steps up his return to fitness.

Jordi Osei-Tutu remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.